To sit in the stands at Rec Hall on Friday was to see two completely different teams; one of which was confident, and one that looked tired and overmatched.

The Nittany Lions showed very little sign of life in their first match of the weekend against Pitt, and it showed on the scoreboard.

The straight-set upset by the Panthers left many questions about Penn State’s performance including if its young talent can prove itself against quality opposition.

No. 6 Pitt walked away with its highest-ranked win in program history against No. 4 Penn State, and its first victory over the Nittany Lions since 1980.

Below-average performances for sophomores Jonni Parker and Kaitlyn Hord left the Nittany Lions with little hope of any sort of comeback.

If it wasn’t for fellow sophomore Serena Gray’s standout effort — she tallied eight kills on 16 total attacks for a hitting percentage of .438 — Penn State’s second home defeat of the season could have been even more lopsided.

On the other end, Pitt saw three of its starters hit for a percentage of .400 or better, and the duo of Chinaza Ndee and Kayla Lund combined for 26 kills and 10 digs.

Rose’s response to the match was centered on the overall performance of the team and Penn State’s plan that fell through.

“I don’t think that our effort tonight has much to do with the youth on this team,” Rose said. “I thought their serving and passing was clearly better than ours tonight and I think that was the biggest difference in the outcome of the match.”

In previous years, a more experienced Penn State had the ability to overcome its struggles and turn a match around against a quality opponent.

However, on Friday, the blue and white were unable to get anything going, and the Panthers kept on rolling for all three sets.

“They were able to do what they wanted to do throughout the match, and we were never really able to establish any rhythm offensively,” Rose said.

With the tone set early on, the youthful Nittany Lions continued to dig themselves into a hole while Pitt kept the pressure on.

“Kaitlyn is our leading hitter and she only took one swing in the first set,” Rose said. “Quite honestly, as we got worse [throughout the match], Pitt got better.”

Penn State has a lot to work towards and overcome before heading into Big Ten play. Being early in the season, there is still time for the Nittany Lions to rebound.

If Penn State is going to have success against teams like Nebraska, Wisconsin and Minnesota, to name a few, the Nittany Lions will need to show the kind of effort that Jenna Hampton displayed during one particular point on Friday, but was overall missing from the collective unit.

“I think Jenna’s effort on that play describes her mentality heading into every point,” Parker said. “But we need that kind of effort every match, from the entire team, and that was missing tonight.”