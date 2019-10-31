The start of November brings another weekend on the road for No. 7 Penn State.

The team hasn’t had a home match in almost two weeks, and the upcoming road slate will bring another crucial test for the blue and white.

“The Big Ten definitely makes it where every week brings a new challenge,” sophomore setter Gabby Blossom said. “You can have a great week the week before, but that doesn’t matter Monday morning at practice. That’s definitely something that you learn in the Big Ten.”

Currently boasting a seven-game win streak, the Nittany Lions will first travel to the heart of the midwest to take on Iowa on Friday night.

Right now, Iowa is 3-7 in the Big Ten, and lost to Penn State in straight sets the last time the two teams faced off. However, Friday’s match against Iowa might be classified as a trap game for the Nittany Lions as anticipation builds for the match against fellow conference powerhouse Nebraska on Saturday.

“Iowa is a very good team. They just had a great win against Indiana in five [sets],” assistant coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said, “We don’t take any team lightly in this conference. Everyone has great players, and Iowa is playing well right now.”

While Iowa is deserving of focus as well, the weekend’s main event will come Saturday night, when two of the conference’s giants will face off for the first time this year.

No. 8 Nebraska has been a national behemoth since the turn of the century, and are the first top-10 team that Penn State will face since Wisconsin.

Coming off of an upset loss last weekend against No. 16 Purdue, it’s fair to assume that Nebraska will be looking to bounce back in a big way against Penn State this weekend. The Huskers do take on unranked Rutgers on Friday, but all eyes are on Saturday’s faceoff with the Nittany Lions.

“Nebraska weekend is always a fun weekend,” Blossom said. “The history of both programs is so historic in college volleyball. It’s definitely an atmosphere that as a college volleyball player you love to play in.”

The last time the two teams faced off was around this time last year, in an intense five-set match that Nebraska eventually emerged from as victors.

The last three matches between the two went into five sets, so expect nothing less than a shootout on Saturday that could very well go down to the wire.

Penn State will play against Iowa at 8 p.m. on Friday, and Nebraska at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.