This Sunday is an opportunity for Penn State to continue its historical dominance over Rutgers.

This season’s second game in conference play came against Rutgers, but the game had implications beyond just a match.

The Nittany Lions welcomed back the 1999 national championship team to Rec Hall and were grateful to play against a team that has offered so much to Penn State’s program nearly 20 years ago.

On Nov. 24, only four days before Thanksgiving, Penn State will travel to face Rutgers for a second time this season and will have the same amount of gratitude.

When preparing for the first match against Rutgers, Russ Rose and his team first recognized the importance of the individuals that are apart of the Scarlet Knights’ program and will continue to each time the two teams meet.

“It’s special to play against them and we got a chance to speak with Molly [Russell’s] aunt, Bonnie [Bremner],” Kaitlyn Hord said after the first match this year. “She’s really cool and really spunky and you can tell she was a great teammate and all that.”

On both occasions, the two teams faced each other was on a weekend, with a prior match on Wednesday. However this time, Penn State had a road match against Indiana to then return on the road once again to face the Scarlet Knights.

In the first matchup this season, Rutgers beat Penn State in digs with 35 compared to the Nittany Lions 33 — the only category Rutgers beat Penn State in. Libero Karysa Swackenberg had 13 digs in the September match compared to Kendall White’s nine digs.

A driving factor that will be important for the Nittany Lions to stay focused on is running the offense smoothly and efficiently. Setter Gabby Blossom had 31 assists compared to Rutgers Inna Balyko’s 14 — almost double the amount Balyko had.

Penn State outscored in every category besides in defense as Jonni Parker and Hord led the offense.

Hord recorded a hit percentage of .500 and produced seven kills. As for Parker, she exceeded 12 kills compared to Rutgers Kamila Cieslik had seven in the straight-set match.

Penn State’s offense dominated the match, and ball control was a major factor in the overall success in the past match against Rutgers. By controlling the ball better, the Nittany Lions will use their advantage of running the middles to end rallies and gain possession of the serve.

Penn State will need to focus on getting a strong start earlier on in the match, so the team does not have to rely on fighting back.

This will be the last match on the road of the regular season.