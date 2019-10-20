Penn State mirrored its first outing against Michigan State when the two teams met for the second time this season on Sunday.

No.8 Penn State hustled through each set to rise above the Spartans once again 3-0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-19).

In set one, Michigan State had a lead on the Nittany Lions for three-fourths of the set but a kill by Serena Gray capped off the set for Penn State 26-24.

Entering the second set, momentum was on Penn State’s side of the court. The Nittany Lions averaged a five point lead or more against the Spartans.

Penn State dominated in set three, hitting for .289 compared to Michigan’s steady hit percentage of the match at .147.

Below are highlights of how the match played out.

A strong middle blocker

The middle blocker duo, Kaitlyn Hord and Gray, rank first and fifth in the Big Ten in hitting percentage.

As a team, Penn State ranks first at blocking in the Big Ten.

The sophomores, along with Jonni Parker, were Penn State’s strongest contributors to its offense.

The Kentucky native, Hord, hit for .600 after sets one and two as she and Gray controlled the serve and pass game for Penn State.

Spartan errors slow down its physicality

Michigan State produced a total of 35 errors for the entierity of the match.

With a poor serve game for Michigan, 20 attack errors were produced by the Spartans.

In sets one and two, two of these total errors were service errors and in set three, Michigan State added two more, producing a total of four service errors.

Penn State youthful team gained the advantage with the Spartans off rhythm performance

An offense in control

Penn State’s registered its 14th win of the year against Michigan State and in Sunday’s match, Penn State’s offense was the reason for this.

Outperforming the Spartans offensively, the Nittany Lions racked up 42 kills, 10 of which were sophomore Jonni Parker’s along with producing a total of 10 blocks.

Having a significantly lower amount of reception errors allowed Penn State to have an easy transition setting up its hitters to score.