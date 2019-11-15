Penn State and Illinois have been trending in different directions since the last time the two teams met this season.

Illinois came off of a four-set loss to Michigan and fell in three against No. 8 Penn State (25-15, 25-22, 25-18).

The Illini’s performance against the Nittany Lions was incomparable and not as sharp as the first time the two faced each other earlier this season.

Having only three fewer points and one less kill than Penn State for the final of set one, Illinois’s low hitting percentage and 10 attack errors would give up any chance at winning the set.

In set two, Penn State capitalized again to make the match 2-0. It kept a steady four-point lead or more and overpowered the Fighting Illini in almost every statistical category.

In set three, Illinois saw room to improve, tying the middle of the set 9-9. It increased its hitting percentage by .97, but Penn State’s Jonni Parker and Allyson Cathey continued to dominate and took the set and the match for the Nittany Lions.

Illini beat themselves

For the majority of the first set Illinois hit for a percentage of .000 and finished with the same percentage.

Illinois struggled offensively to find ground on the court with its 10 attack errors adding to an already slow start.

It would only get worse for the Illini in the second set.

Illinois was unable to gain any consistency compared to its opponent recording six more attack errors and hitting below zero for a second time.

This performance remained consistent throughout the match for Illinois. The Illini finished the match with 24 attack errors and a hitting percentage of .081.

Middles running the offense

As the season continues to advance, Penn State’s middle blockers have taken control of the offense.

Kaitlyn Hord, Tori Gorrell and Serena Gray each put together strong performances adding to their impressive seasons.

The top-ranked middle blocker in the Big Ten, Hord finished with 10 kills on the match and hit for .429.

As for teammate’s Gorrell and Gray, protecting the offense was a success.

Gray hit for .333 on the night, reflecting her ranking at No. 5 in the Big Ten, while Gorrell was second behind Hord in total blocks.

Illini can't repeat

During the match, Illinois attempted to save its chances of coming back.

However, as Illinois performance plummeted, Penn State’s gained momentum and shut down the Illini’s few chances they had to find a rhythm.

In the first meeting between these two teams this season, the Illini won two sets and challenged Penn State until the final whistle.

But, in the second and third set, Illinois found little fight to keep pace with the Nittany Lions and compete at the level of Penn State’s performance.

Illinois matching up to Penn State in the middle of the final set wasn’t enough to enhance its .500 record in the Big Ten Conference