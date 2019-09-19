In 2017, Penn State needed to knock off an unranked Pitt team to advance in the NCAA tournament.

It was far from routine, but the Nittany Lions defeated Pitt in four sets.

Now, though, Pitt seems to have closed the gap slightly as the Panthers are finally ranked inside the top-10 (No. 6) while Penn State sits at No. 4 in the AVCA rankings.

“[Pitt is] well deserving of recognition that they are getting,” coach Russ Rose said. “Whether you’re playing the same team twice or two really good teams you need to be ready to play well all the time.”

Penn State will host the first match of the home-and-home series on Friday and then finish the weekend on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The two matches in 48 hours will test many aspects of the Nittany Lions, including a motto the team is now playing by.

“You can’t let one [loss] become two,” sophomore Jonni Parker said, “and this past weekend that was our mindset and we will continue to do the same in the weeks ahead as we continue to play ranked teams.”

Seven matches into the season, Penn State’s focus has remained more about the end result and less about the fight during the match.

“If you are going to give up a five-point lead away just so you can fight back at the end of the set, then just give it away in the beginning,” Rose said.

Penn State’s determination to stay physical in Friday’s match will be essential against the Panthers in order to gain the result it’s looking for.

One of Pitt’s main strengths is its veteran leadership.

While Penn State is mostly a young team, Pittsburgh brings back most of the same players from 2018, a year that saw the Panthers win their second-straight ACC Championship.

“They won the conference the last two years in a row and they got a number of veteran players so what they do well is play well together,” Rose said.

Penn State’s consistent key players have been standouts in the start to the season including Parker and Kaitlyn Hord.

However, when playing another ranked team, an equal effort from the Nittany Lions as a whole is what the coach is looking for.

“I thought Gabby [Blossom] played really hard, Kendall [White] played really hard and I thought a couple of the other people really struggled,” Rose said.

This will be the first time Penn State will play at Rec Hall and then travel to Fitzgerald Field House in the same weekend, but the quick travel is the least of Penn State’s worries.

“I think there are some years the team plays better when they travel,” Rose said. “They don’t have all the distractions and have to worry about who’s in the crowd and what issues they have to balance at home. It could be a benefit for this team.”