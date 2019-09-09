After a successful weekend at the Cyclone Invitational, Penn State’s middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord was named Big Ten Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week.

Hord averaged 3.33 kills per set and 1.17 blocks per set for both matches against Iowa State and LSU. Hord hit .545 while assisting her team to continue its now five-game win streak.

She was joined on the Cyclone Invitational All-Tournament Team by fellow teammates Jonni Parker and Kendall White.

Following the two wins in the tournament, Penn State moved up two spots in the national rankings to No. 4. After two weeks of play, Penn State has moved up from its original No. 8 position in preseason, to now rounding out the top four with Stanford, Nebraska and Texas.