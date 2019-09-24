Penn State will return home to welcome Michigan State on Wednesday as Big Ten play officially begins.

The Nittany Lions enter their first conference matchup ranked fifth and sporting a 7-2 record.

When the two Big Ten foes met in 2018, it was Penn State that prevailed.

The win last season was a result of Penn State’s powerhouse of an offense creating big leads (25-11, 25-16) in just the first two sets. In the last set, the Spartans battled back to give the Nittany Lions a little scare, but Penn State managed to stave off the Spartans' comeback attempt.

Michigan State junior hitter Alyssa Chronowski, who had 10 kills in the last matchup against Penn State, will be a familiar face to the defense along with setter Elena Shklyar, who had 26 assists in the 2018 match.

Naya Gros from Michigan State had eight blocks in the last meet up with the Nittany Lions. Gros topped Penn State’s Serena Gray’s six blocks in the last meetup, and can potentially cause some trouble for the Nittany Lions offense.

Overall, the Spartans have had a successful start to the season. The team — although unranked — has a 9-1 record, including two wins on the road. Michigan State’s lone loss on the season came at the hands of Tennessee.

With the majority of the team returning and having played Penn State in the last matchup, the team is already aware of what they need to do to keep pace and beat the nation’s No. 5 team.

This past weekend, Penn State looked to be disjointed and out of rhythm in its home-and-home series with now-No. 4 Pitt. This was evident when Penn State lost Friday’s matchup in straight sets.

For this upcoming week of matches, Penn State will need to focus on improving its serve-pass skills to set up for successful rallies and potential point opportunities when they are presented.

The Nittany Lions also need to work on closing out sets. During this past weekend at Pitt, Penn State held multiple small leads before letting Pitt back within reach.

The Nittany Lions boast a minimal .5 errors per set and 13.7 kills per set, which surpasses the Spartans in two highly important categories.

The two teams will meet in Rec Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.