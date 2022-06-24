As Penn State transitions to a new era after the departure of longtime coach Russ Rose, it's unclear where it stands in the Big Ten.

The blue and white needs to find a way to continue the success and legacy Rose, who led the program to seven national championships and 25 conference titles, leaves behind.

In the final year of Rose’s illustrious career, the Nittany Lions finished 21-11, which was good enough for sixth place in the Big Ten.

Penn State adds

Penn State enters 2022 with only its third coach in program history. Former Nittany Lion assistant coach and All-American Katie Schumacher-Cawley is familiar with the program and knows what it takes to win at the highest level.

Schumacher-Cawley wasted no time in getting her squad geared up for the fall with the addition of two transfers in middle blocker Taylor Trammell and outside hitter Zoe Weatherington.

Trammell, who transferred from conference rival Purdue, was one of the best blockers in the nation over the past two years. In her time with the Boilermakers, her squad managed to make it as far as the NCAA Regional Semifinal.

On the move from Utah, Weatherington received honorable mention honors for the All-Pac-12 team in 2021 and an honorable mention for the All-Pac-12 freshman team in 2019.

Joining Weatherington and Trammell, two-time All-Big West selection Kashauna Williams will form the third prong to a good transfer class for the Nittany Lions. The transfer from Long Beach State should add on to her impressive 1,181 blocks.

Wisconsin restocks

The blue and white’s biggest challenge in 2022 is likely unseating Wisconsin in the conference.

Fresh off of a Big Ten regular-season title and an NCAA championship win, Wisconsin added major talent to an already loaded roster.

Looking to defend their title, the Badgers added former Michigan State and All-Big Ten outside hitter Sarah Franklin. In her most recent season in East Lansing, Michigan, Franklin put up 3.96 kills per set, good enough to lead the Spartans.

After switching from the 11-18 green and white to the top-dog Badgers, Franklin will find herself on the big stage in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin also managed to add two middle blockers in Caroline Crawford from Kansas and Gabby McCaa from Boston College. With huge reinforcements to the middle of the court, the Badgers could contend for a second straight title.

Nebraska swaps

National and Big Ten regular-season title runner-up Nebraska has also seen some roster turnover this offseason.

The Cornhuskers lost defensive specialist Keonilei Akana to the transfer portal following an impressive national tournament run in which she led the field with 10 service aces. Akana announced she was transferring to Texas, one of Nebraska’s former Big 12 rivals, in a move that likely stings longtime Husker fans.

Despite losing Akana, Nebraska is adding four-time All-American honoree Kaitlyn Hord from Penn State. The familiar face for the Nittany Lions will be a cornerstone piece in the Cornhuskers’ chase for redemption.

Hord is top five among all active NCAA players in career hitting percentage and posted over 1,000 kills in her time in the blue and white.

With the addition of the Penn State graduate, Nebraska is receiving one of the best players in the country and loading up to challenge Wisconsin this fall.

Penn State subtracts

Hord isn’t the only player who the blue and white will have to do without in the upcoming season.

Penn State will also lose outside hitter Annie Cate Fizpatrick to Florida. The Ocala, Florida, native will return home to play for the Gators after two years in the blue and white.

After starting in every game in her freshman year, Fitzpatrick is another important depth loss for a Nittany Lion squad that’s looking to finish higher in the Big Ten standings this year.

At the top of the conference, teams continue to get better, which poses a tough road for new coach Schumacher-Cawley. However, her familiarity with the program and experience with competing in the Big Ten could prove useful this year.

Even with the losses, expect Penn State to compete in the Big Ten and on a national level again this year.

