Penn State’s 2020-21 season was hit with a number of unexpected changes and plenty of major curve balls.

Having a total of eight games canceled this season, the blue and white saw itself in a new spot.

The team struggled with coronavirus-caused cancellations throughout the year, and to make the Nittany Lions’ transition even harder, their first two regular season games were canceled.

Having its first weekend games against Michigan cut out of the schedule delayed the girls' first match until Feb. 5, pushing the team back almost a full month from its original start date.

Nonetheless, these cancellations created an interesting season: Regardless of their year or previous position, many players had to step up.

Of course, there was the usual crowd of upperclassmen who made their mark on the season.

Both Kaitlyn Hord and Jonni Parker had noteworthy seasons as Hord locked down a spot on the Division I women's volleyball third-team All-American, and Parker was an honorable mention.

As juniors who have been in the program for three years — and have two previous seasons with standout play — it wasn't a surprise to see the pair come out and continue their excellence.

What was unforeseen was the number of freshmen who came into their first year and not only made a splash but created a tsunami — one being Annie Cate Fitzpatrick.

Before coming to Penn State, Fitzpatrick was a star at Trinity Catholic Highschool and was named the 2020 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior.

Along with that award, Fitzpatrick and her team were decorated throughout her high school career. She brought home a district championship all four years, a regional championship twice and one state championship in 2018.

This eye-popping resume translated perfectly into her first season with Penn State, as she started the first game of the season against Illinois and nearly secured a double-double.

Racking in season-highs with 17 kills against Illinois and 20 total points against Purdue, Fitzpatrick made clear her intentions to put out strong play each game — no matter how many total games she had played with the Nittany Lions.

Fitzpatrick was a key player in the team's first playoff game in the NCAA regional tournament as she tied for the team lead in kills with nine and led outright with four aces.

Even in the team’s loss to Texas in its last match of the season, Fitzpatrick was third among her team in kills and led the team in total digs, showing her strengths on both sides of the net.

Moreover, freshman Maddy Bilinovic made her mark by joining a long list of strong Penn State defenders, despite not contributing much on the offensive side.

Putting her body on the line against Illinois in just the second game of the season — and the second game of her collegiate career — Bilinovic set a season-high in digs with 16, good for second on the team for the contest.

After an early exit from the 2021 postseason, Fitzpatrick’s and Bilinovic’s continued development will play a pivotal role if the Nittany Lions are to return to their championship form.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE