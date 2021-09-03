Senior right side hitter Jonni Parker racked up her one thousandth career kill in Friday’s match against Iowa state, contributing her success to three things: Penn State, the fans and her teammates.

In the four years Parker has played for the Nittany Lions, she has racked up countless awards, and this achievement is just another milestone for Parker’s career.

In its match against Iowa State, the blue and white took home a triple-set victory, something that was surely helped by Parker’s arm.

The Casstown, Ohio, native entered the match with 996 kills, and toward the end of the first set she collected her fourth kill, which was all she needed to reach one thousand.

She explains that although she has always loved the energy of Rec Hall, she has a newfound appreciation for it after last year's pandemic forced the team to play in an empty venue.

“Being at Rec Hall is an unbelievable experience, our blue band and the entire Penn State community is like no other,” Parker said. “It’s nice to be in front of these guys again, playing for them.”

Parker’s, and the rest of Penn State‘s, excitement to be back at home with 4000+ fans came to fruition as the Nittany Lion faithful went home happy.

The Cyclones could not keep up with the Nittany Lions offense and struggled to match their aggression for a majority of the night, except for a brief mishap during the third set.

Iowa State managed to keep a 5-to-7 point lead throughout a majority of the last set, only letting go once the Nittany Lions completely exhausted their resources.

“I think sometimes you take it for granted, our first couple of years it was just what was expected,” Parker said. “ We have the band, we have the fans, but we didn’t realize just how much we missed them until games like tonight where you’re down six or seven points, but being at home and getting the crowd involved brings a whole new energy to the court.”

Russ Rose also had some opinions on how the match went on Friday, explaining that much of the night went exactly according to plan, except for one small hiccup.

Rose also explained that while Parker is an incredible athlete, the Nittany Lions have come to rely on her killer arm and excellent defense almost too much.

“We need to get more production from someone other than Jonni,” Rose said. “She’s carrying way too much of a load offensively when we have other people who can do that too.”

Throughout the night Parker recorded a total of 12 kills on 24 total attacks, three assists and eight digs, all while maintaining a .333 hitting percentage.

Despite this critique, Rose explained that he was pleased with the events of the night and was ready for games two and three of the weekend.

“There's a number of things we need to work on, but I certainly thought Gabby moved the ball around well and that Jonni had another great night,” Rose said.

The Nittany Lions showed great communication, which really cemented this win on their home court.

According to Parker, one player who excels at communication is senior setter Gabby Blossom.

Blossom made sure to extend her congratulations to her friend, and teammate, after tonight‘s match.

“She got her thousandth kill which was phenomenal and I am so happy for her, it’s a big milestone in any hitter's life; obviously she deserves it,” Blossom said. “She's great every day on the court and I am lucky to be able to set for her.”

Blossom and Parker have been on the same team together for four straight years, and in those four years, they have almost perfected the art of team communication, giving the younger players on their squad an example to look up to.

While Blossom extended her appreciation for Parker, she was met with equal praise.

“Gabby is great on and off the court, she’s got my back no matter what and I always trust her,” Parker said. “Over the course of four years we have built a connection, we know we can always be honest to each other and that the communication will always be there.”

