It’s the gift that keeps on giving, as Penn State women’s volleyball found success in the weekly Big Ten volleyball awards.

Graduate student Kashauna Williams was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week earlier Monday afternoon. Williams received the title following a strong two-match weekend, finishing with 32 kills in matches against No. 11 Stanford and No. 18 Oregon.

In addition, Junior Allie Holland was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following her strong performances against the Cardinals and Ducks. Holland anchored the defense, contributing a combined six digs, two block solos, and 16 block assists this weekend.

Both players look to continue their success this weekend as Penn State travels back home to participate in the Penn State Classic at Rec Hall.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE