Penn State is playing a major role in a record-breaking year for Big Ten volleyball broadcasts.

The Big Ten announced Tuesday it will have 53 nationally televised matches in 2021, including nine for the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white will be featured on ESPN2 for a marquee matchup with Purdue on Oct. 17. The eight other broadcasts will be held on Big Ten Network.

Sept. 26 and Nov. 21 against Ohio State, Sept. 29 against Maryland, Oct. 8 and Nov. 19 against Nebraska, Oct. 22 and Nov. 26 against Minnesota, and Oct. 23 against Wisconsin round out the slate.

Any Penn State matches not on national TV can be streamed on Big Ten Network+.

