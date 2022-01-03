After 43 seasons and seven national championships on the Penn State sideline, Russ Rose leaves behind quite the legacy.

For the first time since Rose’s debut in 1979, the search is underway for a new face to lead the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions are a team in transition for the first time in decades, and their next head coaching hire will carry the same lofty expectations that surrounded Rose’s teams.

Penn State won’t have much difficulty finding candidates with ties to the program, as many of Rose’s former players are now in the Division-I coaching ranks themselves.

Between those with connections to the school and those outside of it, the blue and white has multiple intriguing options to choose from.

Needless to say, whoever the Nittany Lions tab as Rose’s successor will have enormous shoes to fill, but here is a look at a few names that stand out from the rest.

Salima Rockwell

If Penn State is looking for someone with deep Happy Valley roots, it doesn’t need to look any further than Salima Rockwell — a three-time All-American setter for the Nittany Lions in the early 1990s.

Rockwell returned to State College for two separate stints on the Penn State bench during several of the blue and white’s most successful campaigns under Rose.

The Nittany Lions’ 2007 and 2008 national championship-winning squads featured Rockwell as an assistant coach after she spent the 2006 season as the program’s director of volleyball operations.

After winning another national title as an associate head coach at Texas in 2012, Rockwell served in the same role at Penn State from 2014 to 2017, working with the Nittany Lions’ setters and offense and having a hand in recruiting.

Rockwell retired from coaching after the 2017 season and moved into broadcasting, but there’s plenty of buzz surrounding a potential return to her alma mater — this time at the helm.

Arielle Wilson

One of the most accomplished middle blockers to ever don the blue and white is now an assistant coach for a Georgia Tech squad on the rise in the ACC.

Over the course of her college playing career, Arielle Wilson was a two-time AVCA first-team All-American and one of a select few to be a part of each of Penn State’s four consecutive national titles from 2007 to 2010.

Wilson began her coaching career with stops at DePaul and Michigan State before joining the Yellow Jackets in 2019.

In her third season in Atlanta, Wilson helped lead Georgia Tech to one of its most successful finishes ever, as the program advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight for the second time in school history.

Wilson is also the Yellow Jackets’ recruiting coordinator, and her connections around the country could serve Penn State well in that respect.

Alyssa D’Errico

Wilson’s former teammate and a fellow four-time national champion in the blue and white, Alyssa D’Errico has carved a path of her own in the coaching world.

The former Nittany Lion libero recently finished her fifth season on Dayton’s staff as an associate head coach.

Prior to that, she was an assistant coach at Louisville, helping the Cardinals win a share of the ACC title in 2015.

With D’Errico on the sideline, Dayton has reached the NCAA Tournament each of the last four seasons, falling just short of a regional semifinal appearance in 2021.

Like Rockwell and Wilson, D’Errico would bring a championship pedigree, recent success and familiarity with the Penn State program to the table.

