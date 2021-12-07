3 Penn State women's volleyball players take home AVCA All-Region honors

With Penn State’s season now finished, three seniors were honored for their performances.
Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and senior outside hitter Jonni Parker were named to the All-Northeast Region team.
Hord finished the season with 345 kills, a .394 hitting percentage and 165 total blocks.
Parker had 448 kills, 225 digs and 98 total blocks.
Senior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton was an honorable mention for the All-Northeast Region team, and she led the team with 530 digs.
MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
Penn State women’s volleyball falls far below expectations with early NCAA Tournament exit | Opinion
For many teams around the country, a 20-win season and NCAA Tournament victory is a solid fi…