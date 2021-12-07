You have permission to edit this article.
3 Penn State women's volleyball players take home AVCA All-Region honors

Penn State women's volleyball vs. Michigan, Kaitlyn Hord (23) block

Penn State's middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord (23) blocks the ball at the net during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Michigan at Rec Hall on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 3-1. 

 Ryan Bowman

With Penn State’s season now finished, three seniors were honored for their performances.

Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and senior outside hitter Jonni Parker were named to the All-Northeast Region team.

Hord finished the season with 345 kills, a .394 hitting percentage and 165 total blocks.

Parker had 448 kills, 225 digs and 98 total blocks.

Senior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton was an honorable mention for the All-Northeast Region team, and she led the team with 530 digs.

