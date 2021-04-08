Three Penn State players were honored for their excellent 2021 seasons.

The Big Ten announced its first and second All-Big Ten teams Thursday and trio of Nittany Lions made the lists with two on the second team and one on the first squad.

Junior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord was the only Penn State player to receive the first team honor.

Hord has a .404 hitting percentage this season, as well as 65 blocks. Hord is strong at the front of the net and uses her 6-foot-4 frame to her advantage.

Junior setter Gabby Blossom made the second team along with junior opposite hitter Jonni Parker.

Blossom earned the Big Ten Setter of the Week title for the week of March 15. She has 459 assists this year and earned 50 of them in one match against Minnesota.

Parker is a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions. With a total of 165 kills and 112 digs, Parker has been a force to be reckoned with on both offense and defense.

