Penn State is well represented among USA Volleyball's roster for this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Former Nittany Lions Micha Hancock and Haleigh Washington have been named to the U.S. Olympic team for the first time.

Hancock played for the Nittany Lions from 2011 to 2014 and is the school’s all-time service ace leader.

Washington repped the blue and white from 2014 to 2017. She was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Former teammate Megan Courtney was also named as an Olympic alternate. She played for Penn State from 2012 to 2015.

The roster is pending approval from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

How a coaching hire and a culture change reshaped Penn State Abington baseball Sports have been deeply rooted into Penn State culture since the founding of its team athlet…