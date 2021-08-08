Three Penn Staters helped Team USA cap off a dominant run to the 2020 Olympic gold medal match.

The United States defeated Brazil in the final early Sunday morning 3-0. The Americans gave up just four total sets through their entire Olympic run.

Former Nittany Lions Micha Hancock and Haleigh Washington were major contributors for the team, while alumna Megan Courtney served as an alternate.

The gold medal match was a rematch of this year’s Volleyball Nations League Final, which the United States also won. It was the American women’s first-ever Olympic gold medal after they finished with bronze in the 2016 Olympics.

