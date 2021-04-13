Women's Volleyball vs Indiana, Hord (23) and Parker (9)
Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord (23) and setter Jonni Parker (9) see the ball hit the net during the game against Indiana at the Rec Hall on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Penn State defeated Indiana 3-0.

 James Leavy

AVCA volleyball announced its All-Northeast Region Team Tuesday morning and two Penn State players, Jonni Parker and Kaitlyn Hord, made the cut.

A junior opposite hitter, Parker was selected as an All-Northeast Region honorable mention. She is a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions and was previously named the Northeast Region Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Hord, a junior middle blocker, was selected for the AVCA All-Northeast Region Team for the third year in a row.

In her freshman year, Hord made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was named an AVCA honorable mention All-American.

The following year, Hord was a first team AVCA All-America selection and made the All-Big Ten First Team.

