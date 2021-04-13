AVCA volleyball announced its All-Northeast Region Team Tuesday morning and two Penn State players, Jonni Parker and Kaitlyn Hord, made the cut.

A junior opposite hitter, Parker was selected as an All-Northeast Region honorable mention. She is a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions and was previously named the Northeast Region Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Hord, a junior middle blocker, was selected for the AVCA All-Northeast Region Team for the third year in a row.

In her freshman year, Hord made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was named an AVCA honorable mention All-American.

The following year, Hord was a first team AVCA All-America selection and made the All-Big Ten First Team.

