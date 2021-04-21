Penn State women's volleyball NCAA second round vs Towson, Jonni Parker (9) reacts to Towson point
Penn State right-side hitter Jonni Parker (9) reacts to a Towson point during the second round of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Penn State will contribute two players to the recently released All-American teams.

Junior right side hitter Jonni Parker was named as an honorable mention All-American, while junior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord earned a spot as a third-team All-American.

This is the third year both Parker and Hord received All-American status.

Parker finished the season with 194 kills, 14 service aces and 129 digs.

Meanwhile, Hord led the defensive side with 79 blocks and a .421 hitting percentage for the season.

The Nittany Lions' season ended in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament against Texas, where they lost 3-1.

