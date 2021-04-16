It had been nearly two months since No. 4 Penn State conceded defeat, but Iowa pulled off the improbable in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Thursday.

Despite being down a player for the majority of the second half, the Hawkeyes stunned the Nittany Lions, winning 1-0 at Jeffrey Field and sending the lower seeded squad into the Big Ten Tournament Championship game.

While coach Erica Dambach’s squad certainly didn’t anticipate falling to a team that won just two games and finished 12th in the regular-season standings, she stressed how the Nittany Lions can learn from this shortcoming in the future.

“It was a wake up call,” Dambach said. “I don’t think our performance in the past three games has necessarily been good, so I’m hoping it’s the wake up call we need. I know that this team is special and it has the ability to play with the best teams in the country, but I don’t think the details are there right now.”

One of the unpolished details on display Thursday was Penn State’s inability to break down a compact defense.

Iowa kept most of its players behind the ball and looked to catch Penn State on the break, like it did on forward Meike Ingles’ 48th-minute go-ahead goal.

The Hawkeyes compressed their shape even more when they were reduced to 10 players due to defender Samantha Cary’s second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

As a result, the Nittany Lions’ robust attacking force comprised of Big Ten Forward of the Year Ally Schlegel, Big Ten Midfielder of the Year Sam Coffey, First Team All-Big Ten selection Frankie Tagliaferri and forward Payton Linnehan wasn’t given nearly as much space to operate as it has been used to.

With each of Penn State’s attacking players tightly marked and with the bulk of its squad packed in and around the 18-yard box, Iowa made it increasingly problematic for the Nittany Lions to break down its defense.

The Hawkeyes’ relentless defensive performance, aided by freshman goalkeeper Macy Enneking’s 11 saves, proved decisive in their triumph.

In the past, Penn State had responded well to going down a goal, but it wasn’t able to recreate the same magic it had in wins against Indiana March 4 and against Michigan March 7,—both in which the Nittany Lions conceded first.

The Thursday defeat showed Penn State it cannot always rely on sheer willpower to grind out a victory when it is being tactically outsmarted like it was against Iowa.

Despite its failure to secure a second straight Big Ten Tournament crown, Penn State is still all but guaranteed to secure a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Whether they will be seeded remains to be seen, but whatever the draw, the Nittany Lions are still widely considered contenders for the National Championship.

However, if they are to contend, they must avoid a repeat of the same failures that led to an early Big Ten Tournament exit.

Future opponents will almost certainly utilize the Hawkeye’s defensive strategy to thwart the Nittany Lions’ unparalleled offense. Thus, Penn State needs to capitalize on set pieces and make use of wide spaces when faced with a defensively organized side.

Furthermore, the defeat can serve as a reminder that no team is unbeatable, regardless of its unbeaten streak or the massive haul of accolades attributed to its players.

Her team may have suffered an unfamiliar outcome, but Dambach asserted her players will be ready to get back to winning ways the next time it steps on the pitch.

“I got a lot of faith in the squad, I got a lot of faith in the leadership and we’ll get back to work.”

