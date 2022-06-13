After an illustrious career at Penn State, Sam Coffey is making headlines on the national stage.

Coffey was named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for a pair of friendlies against Colombia on June 25 and June 28.

Penn State soccer alumna @sscofff earned her first call-up to the senior national team as she was named to the 26-player USWNT roster for a pair of friendlies against Colombia on June 25 and June 28.https://t.co/3IL57knKKy#WeAre #NextLevelNittanyLions — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) June 13, 2022

She joins fellow Nittany Lion alum and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher on the roster.

Coffey currently plays for the Portland Thorns of the NWSL after she was a Round 2 pick in the 2021 draft.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE