Women's Soccer vs. Indiana_01

Forward Sam Coffey (17) moves to intercept a pass between two Indiana offensive players during the Penn State Women's soccer match against Indiana University on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Jeffery Fields, where Penn State won 3-0 against Indiana University.

 Regan Gross

After an illustrious career at Penn State, Sam Coffey is making headlines on the national stage.

Coffey was named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for a pair of friendlies against Colombia on June 25 and June 28.

She joins fellow Nittany Lion alum and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher on the roster.

Coffey currently plays for the Portland Thorns of the NWSL after she was a Round 2 pick in the 2021 draft.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags