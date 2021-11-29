You have permission to edit this article.
Trio of Penn State women's soccer players earn All-Region honors

Penn State women's soccer vs. Ohio State, Abello (2)

Defender, midfielder, and forward Kerry Abello (2) dribbles the ball downfield during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Ohio State beat Penn State 1-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State is racking up individual honors from the United Soccer Coaches.

Captains, forward Senior Sam Coffey and all-around player Kerry Abello were named to the first-team All-North Region and redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel was added to the second-team All-North Region.

This is Coffey’s fourth straight All-North Region honor, and her third as a Penn Stater. Abello finished her 2021 season with eight goals and eight assists and started in all 21 games for the Nittany Lions.

Abello is bringing in the third All-Region honor of her Penn State career, after starting in 20 of 21 games and scoring two goals and three assists.

This is Schlegel's third straight All-North Region honor. Schlegel led her team in goals, scoring 10 with four assists. Schlegel started in all 21 games.

