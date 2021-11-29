Trio of Penn State women's soccer players earn All-Region honors

Penn State is racking up individual honors from the United Soccer Coaches.

Captains, forward Senior Sam Coffey and all-around player Kerry Abello were named to the first-team All-North Region and redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel was added to the second-team All-North Region.

This is Coffey’s fourth straight All-North Region honor, and her third as a Penn Stater. Abello finished her 2021 season with eight goals and eight assists and started in all 21 games for the Nittany Lions.

Abello is bringing in the third All-Region honor of her Penn State career, after starting in 20 of 21 games and scoring two goals and three assists.

This is Schlegel's third straight All-North Region honor. Schlegel led her team in goals, scoring 10 with four assists. Schlegel started in all 21 games.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE