It was only a matter of time before reigning Big Ten Forward of the Year Ally Schlegel heated up again.

As Penn State celebrated its seniors before its final regular-season home match, the redshirt junior striker came up big for the Nittany Lions in their 2-1 come-from-behind victory against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday.

A tight defensive contest saw the two sides deadlocked at zero going into halftime, but the Boilermakers claimed the advantage when Sarah Griffith scored with a header in the 58th minute.

After going down 1-0, Penn State resurrected its renowned attacking threat, as Schlegel assisted Jordan Canniff’s 62nd-minute equalizer, which was followed by Schlegel’s decisive goal in the 78th minute.

Coffey remarked on Schlegel’s standout performance in what was a crucial win for the Nittany Lions.

“She killed it, she absolutely killed it,” Coffey said. “She played with courage today and that’s been a big word for her, just going out and playing fearless, and she was electric.”

To set up Canniff’s game-tying goal, Schlegel — from just outside the center circle — threaded a carefully-placed through ball in between two Purdue defenders to find Canniff, who was streaking toward the opponents’ 18-yard box.

The assist counted as Schlegel’s third for the season.

Coffey later did the same for Schlegel in the game’s decisive moment.

In the area just outside Purdue’s 18-yard box, Coffey slotted a pass into the area behind three Boilermakers and at the feet of Schlegel, whose characteristically collected finish past the goalkeeper delivered the Nittany Lions third consecutive victory.

After a 1-4 start to Big Ten competition, Penn State has bounced back to a 4-4 conference record.

Schlegel failed to record a goal or assist in six consecutive games following the Nittany Lions’ 4-2 win over then-No.3 Virginia, however, the attacker has compiled two goals and two assists in her last three appearances.

Although five goals in 15 matches fall short of Schlegel’s 11 tallies in the same number of contests a season ago, the forward has, nonetheless, continued to make an impression on the pitch.

Coach Erica Dambach praised Schlegel’s difference-making spark while noting that the Parker, Colorado native’s contributions transcend finding the back of the net.

“Schlegel is a big-game player, she shows up in big moments and obviously scored a big goal,” Dambach said.

“But in the games that she hasn’t scored, I think she’s been an unsung hero for us and I think that she’s been doing a lot of the dirty work and a lot of the hard work that you don’t notice as much as the win column so it’s nice to see when she gets the bonuses to get rewarded for it.”

Coffey stressed Schlegel’s ability to lead by example and how the forward’s bold personality contributed to Penn State’s trump on the pitch Sunday.

“She used her voice. She was a force out there for us,” Coffey said. “She really sets the tempo and pressure of our attack up there, and so, she was awesome today.”

