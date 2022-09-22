Sam Coffey can't stop winning.

The former Penn State forward scored her first career NWSL goal in the Portland Thorns' match against Racing Louisville on Wednesday. The tally gave the Thorns a 2-0 lead in the 48th minute that they didn't surrender.

Y'ALL BETTER REMEMBER THE NAME. HER FIRST @NWSL GOAL! SAM. COFFEY. pic.twitter.com/mRcDiMP1np — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) September 22, 2022

2022 has been a year of career firsts for Coffey, who's made both her professional and USWNT debut since the calendar changed.

The three-year Nittany Lion left the program after becoming one of 50 players in Division I history to score 40 goals and 40 assists during her fifth season of collegiate soccer.

Portland continues to pace the NWSL with a league-leading 35 points across 20 games.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE