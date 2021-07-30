In the first do-or-die game of Team USA's Tokyo 2020 journey, a former Nittany Lion was in the spotlight.

With the score being tied 2-2 going into the final 10 minutes of regulation, Penn State alumna and USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made a critical save in the 81st minute.

Naeher faced a penalty kick, a goalkeeper's toughest task, and came through for the squad.

The save forced extra time for Team USA, who stood firm all the way to an eventual win on penalty kicks.

The United States will next compete against Canada in the semifinal.

