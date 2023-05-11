SEE IT: Former Penn State women's soccer standout Marissa Sheva claims top spot on SportsCenter Top 10

Marissa Sheva is a top play recipient.

The former Penn State midfielder earned the No. 1 spot in Wednesday’s edition of the SportsCenter Top 10.

The goal came off the right foot of the Nittany Lion, deep outside the box, and screamed into the top right corner to give the Washington Spirit a 3-1 lead over the Orlando Pride in the 42nd minute.

The Spirit went on to win the game 4-2 over the Pride, earning its first victory of the young season.

Sheva is in her second year in Washington, after spending four years in Happy Valley from 2015-18.

In her time in the blue and white, the now-forward scored 13 goals and collected nine assists in 60 starts.

