SEE IT: Former Penn State women's soccer standout Marissa Sheva claims top spot on SportsCenter Top 10

Marissa Sheva is a top play recipient.

The former Penn State midfielder earned the No. 1 spot in Wednesday’s edition of the SportsCenter Top 10.

OH MY @marissasheva whatta banger 🥵 pic.twitter.com/sYjXArEpFK — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 11, 2023

The goal came off the right foot of the Nittany Lion, deep outside the box, and screamed into the top right corner to give the Washington Spirit a 3-1 lead over the Orlando Pride in the 42nd minute.

The Spirit went on to win the game 4-2 over the Pride, earning its first victory of the young season.

Sheva is in her second year in Washington, after spending four years in Happy Valley from 2015-18.

In her time in the blue and white, the now-forward scored 13 goals and collected nine assists in 60 starts.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Â