One former Penn State midfielder opened her scoring account as a pro on Friday.

Sam Coffey scored her first career goal for Portland Thorns FC with a rocket from outside of the 18-yard box to defeat the Chicago Red Stars in a 1-0 decision.

The goal started in a counterattack led by Sophia Smith with less than 20 minutes left in the match. Smith hit a low shot off the post, and the deflection fell into Coffey's path at the top of the box.

The former Nittany Lion captain made no mistake and crushed her effort into the back of the net.

The Thorns' 1-0 win closes out the preseason tournament ahead of the start of the NWSL Challenge Cup on March 18.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE