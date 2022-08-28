Penn State left Jeffrey Field pumped on Thursday after beating a solid West Virginia team 2-0. The mentality for the Nittany Lions was all gas, no brakes, as they racked up 17 shots compared to the Mountaineers’ nine.

Going into its game against No.10 Penn State, Monmouth was 3-0, but hadn’t played a game against a ranked team yet.

After a full 90 minutes of competitive play both ways, the Nittany Lions came out as the better team, winning the clash 3-1.

Four minutes in, the Hawks got a good scoring chance in transition, but the shot was saved by goalkeeper Katherine Asman. The home team was looking to get off to a fast start, which is what the blue and white are all about.

In the early going, Ally Schlegel and her crew were relentlessly looking to find the back of the net and get out ahead once again.

In the eighth minute, Schlegel was able to score, giving Penn State the 1-0 lead.

The goal by Schlegel was the only action of the first half as Monmouth was passive with its play, and appeared to be scared to let up another goal.

The battle of the midfield was a game in itself, as both teams struggled to keep hold of possession in the opponents’ half of the field.

The blue and white’s defense was too much for the Hawks to handle, allowing only three shots in the entire first half.

Monmouth had some chances in the first half, which followed through to the second, leading up to a goal by Rachel Ludwick.

Shortly after, the Nittany Lions managed to secure a free kick, leading to an assist by Kate Wiesner which set up Mieke Schiemann’s second career goal.

Schiemann now has back-to-back games in which she has scored a goal, after getting her first career tally just a few days ago.

Offense wins games

The major X-factor of Penn State’s team has been the offense. The forwards can strike at any moment, inside or outside the box, which must be a talking point for any opposing team.

The depth of the offense needs to be mentioned. as it includes redshirt senior Ally Schlegel, Jordan Caniff, Penelope Hocking, Payton Linnehan, Elle Kershner, Amelia White and more.

One thing all those forwards have in common is the pace; any one of them can leave a defender in the dust and rifle a bullet past the goalkeeper.

The offense for the Nittany Lions has been sublime to start the season, always trying to get the first punch and take the air out of its opponents.

If the offense continues to score first in its games, this Penn State team may be in the conversation to win it all come championship season.

Hocking’s first goal

In the offseason, Penn State made some big moves recruiting new players, including fifth-year option Penelope Hocking.

Hocking’s career at USC was super, scoring 54 career goals which made her the 12th player in conference-history to do so.

The transfer has an eye for the goal and the Penn State staff knew that going into the recruitment session.

In the 66th minute, Hocking was hungry for her first goal, driving one down low and around the goalkeeper after being denied in her previous chance.

Now that the forward has broken the ice with her new club, Hocking will look to be a major contributor to the goal scoring column, providing dividends for the team’s firepower.

Home or away

Playing against the Hawks marked the first road game for the Nittany Lions, but that didn’t seem to interfere with the way they played.

Even though Monmouth looked as though it was coming back into the game, the blue and white kept calm to get the lead right back after the game was momentarily tied at one apiece.

The only weakness to the Nittany Lions game seems to be when they don’t pressure the opponents, keeping them locked in their own half.

Going forward, the squad should continue to be aggressive in the opening minutes as it goes against No.13 Stanford, which should be a tougher competition than previous opponents.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE