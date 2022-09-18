As the No. 8 team in the nation, Penn State entered its Big Ten opener against Indiana with a big blue target on its back.

The Nittany Lion offense couldn’t find its finishing in Bloomington, Indiana, as the Hoosiers forced a 0-0 draw.

Through their first seven games, the Hoosiers hadn’t allowed a single goal, and sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg wasn’t keen on surrendering her first to Penn State.

Freshman forward Amelia White created chances with her pace and ball skills, constantly pushing into the final third. White attempted five shots, but couldn’t push one past Gerstenberg.

The former No. 2 recruit in the nation is a tremendous athlete, but she couldn’t do it all on her own. The Nittany Lions struggled to find openings in the box, and White never had the space for the strong shot that was needed.

Guarding the other net, redshirt senior Katherine Asman kept Indiana off the board with five saves of her own.

Defense set the tone in the Big Ten opener, as neither team could hang onto the ball for long with physical challenges from every direction.

Aggression in the match bordered on recklessness Sunday, with 14 fouls combined for both squads.

The Nittany Lions came out of the locker room with much more energy than they began the match with. Coach Erica Dambach dialed up the pressure, which worked wonders in the middle third of the pitch.

As the second half went along, the blue and white controlled possession and continued to make the Indiana defense work.

Games aren’t won by simply having the ball — they’re won by scoring goals, which Penn State couldn’t seem to do.

USC transfer forward Penelope Hocking had a golden chance in the 62nd minute, as she cut inside of the defender and took a crack at it. Her shot floated upward and banked off the crossbar — inches away from glory.

The Nittany Lions finished with 15 shots, eight on goal, but just couldn’t find a way past Gerstenberg and her eight saves.

It’s a familiar story for Indiana, which concluded its sixth scoreless draw of the season.

While Penn State was held up by a dominant goalkeeper, the Hoosiers attack could hardly get rolling against a stout blue and white back four.

Indiana finished with six shots and only two on net. It was apparent that the Nittany Lions were the faster squad, chasing down attackers and closing gaps quickly.

In the final 20 minutes, the Hoosiers parked the bus defensively, and coach Erwin van Bennekom appeared more than content with a draw against a ranked team.

Penn State pushed to the final minute, and very nearly found a miracle goal. White got on the end of a long ball, chipping it into the air, over a lunging Gerstenberg. The shot missed the mark, however, sealing the draw.

