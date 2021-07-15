A former Penn State student-athlete will be staying put on the sidelines, but now with a new position in the women’s soccer program.

Tim Wassell, who is set to begin his 12th season at Penn State, has been promoted to associate head coach.

Congrats to Tim Wassell on his promotion to associate head coach! A former @PSAltoonalions coach & student-athlete, Wassell directs the goalkeepers and defensive unit & has been integral to the Nittany Lions’ recruiting success.📰: https://t.co/tukMrz7lSx #WeAre 🔵🦁⚪ #PSWS pic.twitter.com/rHIwHMJTnX — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) July 15, 2021

Wassell was the head coach of women's soccer at Penn State Altoona for three seasons between 2007 and 2009. In his time there, Wassell went 48-11-5, with 39 of those wins coming via shutout.

The Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, native is in charge of directing the goalkeepers and the defensive unit for head coach Erica Dambach.

“Tim has long established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in the country and I trust him with every aspect of our program,” Dambach said in a statement.

Wassell was in charge of the defense in Penn State’s national championship run back in 2015 and led a unit that allowed just 14 goals all season.

The newly promoted coach is also the program’s recruiting coordinator and has been at the center of the top recruiting class in the nation in 2019 and the No. 2 recruiting class in both 2014 and 2015.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE