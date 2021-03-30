Penn State Women's Soccer (19)
Penn State's Frankie Tagliaferri was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after Sunday's title-clinching victory over Nebraska.

The senior midfielder scored her fourth goal of the season against the Cornhuskers. On Thursday, Tagliaferri created the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Iowa with her fifth assist on the year.

Tagliaferri, along with senior captains Kerry Abello and Sam Coffey, announced they would be returning to State College next fall to play another season for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions return to action at Jeffrey Field on Saturday for their final game of the regular season against Maryland.

