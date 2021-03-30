Penn State's Frankie Tagliaferri was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after Sunday's title-clinching victory over Nebraska.

Your #B1GWSoc Offensive #PlayeroftheWeek is Frankie Tagliaferri of @PennStateWSOC 👏⚽ Had goal and assist last week, helping PSU clinch its 20th #B1GWSoc title (16th outright)⚽ Scored opening goal in Sunday's title-clinching win at Nebraska#B1G 📰 https://t.co/LIGls69nxS pic.twitter.com/GfneCSHrTm — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) March 30, 2021

The senior midfielder scored her fourth goal of the season against the Cornhuskers. On Thursday, Tagliaferri created the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Iowa with her fifth assist on the year.

Tagliaferri, along with senior captains Kerry Abello and Sam Coffey, announced they would be returning to State College next fall to play another season for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions return to action at Jeffrey Field on Saturday for their final game of the regular season against Maryland.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Pair of Penn State men’s soccer players earn weekly awards This week, Penn State found itself with weekly award winners on both offense and defense.