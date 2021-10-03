One Penn State player caught the eye of ESPN on Saturday.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey's free-kick strike came in at No. 9 on SportsCenter Top 10 plays on Saturday.

Sammy C’s free kick goal against Wisconsin checked in at number 9 on the SportsCenter Top 10! pic.twitter.com/jEEm4dgd1x — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) October 2, 2021

Coffey's goal served as a leveler against No. 18 Wisconsin after the Badgers opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the match.

The free kick was one of the two goals that contributed to the blue and white's win over the Badgers that broke a three-game losing streak.

Penn State's win last Thursday served as its first conference win of the 2021 season.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s soccer strikes late in victory over Wisconsin After three straight losses, Penn State was able to get a big 2-1 victory in Thursday’s matc…