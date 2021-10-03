Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Coffey (17)

Midfielder Sam Coffey (17) aims a shot at the net, scoring Penn State’s third goal during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Minnesota on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Golden Gophers 3-0.

 Lily LaRegina

One Penn State player caught the eye of ESPN on Saturday.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey's free-kick strike came in at No. 9 on SportsCenter Top 10 plays on Saturday.

Coffey's goal served as a leveler against No. 18 Wisconsin after the Badgers opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the match.

The free kick was one of the two goals that contributed to the blue and white's win over the Badgers that broke a three-game losing streak.

Penn State's win last Thursday served as its first conference win of the 2021 season.

