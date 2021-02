Penn State will start its 2021 season a day earlier.

The Nittany Lions' opener against Rutgers has been moved to Friday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. eastern time.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

The matchup between the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights will be closed to the public.

