Women's Soccer v. Maryland_06

Forward Sam Coffey (17) turns to her teammates in triumph after scoring the first goal over Maryland keeper Liz Brucia (24) of the match during the Penn State Women's Soccer match against Maryland on Friday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Jeffery fields; Penn State won 5-1 against Maryland.

 Regan Gros

Despite a poor start to conference play, one Penn State player has received some Big Ten praise.

Nittany Lion fifth-year midfielder Sam Coffey received this week's Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for her performance against Maryland.

In the 5-1 win over the Terrapins, Coffey racked up three goals in just the first half for her first hat trick in her Penn State career.

She also became the 50th athlete in Division I soccer to have 40 goals and 40 assists on their career.

Coffey now leads the 8-5 blue and white with seven goals on the season and is tied for third in the Big Ten in goals.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags