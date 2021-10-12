Despite a poor start to conference play, one Penn State player has received some Big Ten praise.

Nittany Lion fifth-year midfielder Sam Coffey received this week's Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for her performance against Maryland.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨 Sam Coffey of @PennStateWSOC is the #B1GWSoc Offensive Player of the Week!⚽ 1st-half hat trick and added an assist in 5-1 win vs. Maryland⚽ Became the 50th athlete in DI history with 40 goals/40 assists in career🗞️ https://t.co/RG1VXSEG8j pic.twitter.com/DDZDD2WTgP — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) October 12, 2021

In the 5-1 win over the Terrapins, Coffey racked up three goals in just the first half for her first hat trick in her Penn State career.

She also became the 50th athlete in Division I soccer to have 40 goals and 40 assists on their career.

Coffey now leads the 8-5 blue and white with seven goals on the season and is tied for third in the Big Ten in goals.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State women’s soccer looks ahead to clash with Indiana’s stout defense Coming off a big win against Maryland on Friday, Penn State will look to earn three more poi…