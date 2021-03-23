Penn State Women's Soccer (17)
Buy Now

Penn State midfielder/forward, Sam Coffey (17), attempts to kick the ball away from Michigan's Raleigh Loughman during the Penn State women's soccer game against Michigan on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Wolverine's 4-1.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State's Sam Coffey was selected by TopDrawerSoccer as its Player of the Week Tuesday afternoon.

The senior midfielder put up two assists and a goal from the penalty spot in Sunday's 4-1 Nittany Lion win over Michigan.

Last Thursday, the New York native was credited with an assist on Ally Schlegel's opening goal against Minnesota and Coffey later scored a free kick to complete a 3-0 shutout in the 74th minute.

Coffey currently leads the team with six assists and is tied with Schlegel for the blue and white's team lead in goals with six. 

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags