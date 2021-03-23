Penn State's Sam Coffey was selected by TopDrawerSoccer as its Player of the Week Tuesday afternoon.

A @PennStateWSOC senior star continues to roll in the spring season, landing the latest Player of the Week nod. https://t.co/LUJm0XztyF — TopDrawerSoccer (@TopDrawerSoccer) March 23, 2021

The senior midfielder put up two assists and a goal from the penalty spot in Sunday's 4-1 Nittany Lion win over Michigan.

Last Thursday, the New York native was credited with an assist on Ally Schlegel's opening goal against Minnesota and Coffey later scored a free kick to complete a 3-0 shutout in the 74th minute.

Coffey currently leads the team with six assists and is tied with Schlegel for the blue and white's team lead in goals with six.

