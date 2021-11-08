Penn State women's soccer vs. Ohio State, Coffey (17)

Midfielder and forward Sam Coffey (17) drives down the field during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Ohio State beat Penn State 1-0.

 Lily LaRegina

One of the most decorated Penn State player's just added another award to her resume.

Nittany Lion fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey earned a place in the 2021 Big Ten All-Tournament team.

The blue and white had a short run in the conference tournament, but Coffey managed to secure an assist for the only Penn State goal in a 3-1 thrashing to Michigan.

Coffey led the Nittany Lions in goals and assists on the season with eight and seven, respectively, and now, Penn State crosses its fingers to see if it did enough to impress the committee and make the NCAA Tournament.

