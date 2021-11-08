One of the most decorated Penn State player's just added another award to her resume.

Nittany Lion fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey earned a place in the 2021 Big Ten All-Tournament team.

Shout-out to Sam Coffey for making the 2021 Big Ten Women’s Soccer All-Tournament Team!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/vWbLT8KvdL — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) November 8, 2021

The blue and white had a short run in the conference tournament, but Coffey managed to secure an assist for the only Penn State goal in a 3-1 thrashing to Michigan.

Coffey led the Nittany Lions in goals and assists on the season with eight and seven, respectively, and now, Penn State crosses its fingers to see if it did enough to impress the committee and make the NCAA Tournament.

