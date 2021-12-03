You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State women's soccer's Sam Coffey earns 2nd team All-American honors

  • Comments
Penn State women's soccer vs. Ohio State, Coffey (17)

Midfielder and forward Sam Coffey (17) shades her eyes from the sun before throwing the ball back into play during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Ohio State beat Penn State 1-0.

 Lily LaRegina

The United Soccer Coaches named Sam Coffey a second-team All-American on Thursday, becoming the 38th All-American in program history.

This is Coffey’s second All-American team honor and the midfielder's first All-American honor with Penn State.

Coffey started all 21 matches for Penn State in 2021, netting 8 goals while piling on 8 assists for the blue and white.

The fifth-year senior finished second in goals scored and first in assists for the Nittany Lions.

Totalling 57 starts, 25 goals and 28 assists for Penn State, Coffey, the 12th overall pick in the NWSL draft, will be looking to join the Portland Thorns to start her professional career in January. 

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters