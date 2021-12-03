Penn State women's soccer's Sam Coffey earns 2nd team All-American honors

The United Soccer Coaches named Sam Coffey a second-team All-American on Thursday, becoming the 38th All-American in program history.

This is Coffey’s second All-American team honor and the midfielder's first All-American honor with Penn State.

Coffey started all 21 matches for Penn State in 2021, netting 8 goals while piling on 8 assists for the blue and white.

The fifth-year senior finished second in goals scored and first in assists for the Nittany Lions.

Totalling 57 starts, 25 goals and 28 assists for Penn State, Coffey, the 12th overall pick in the NWSL draft, will be looking to join the Portland Thorns to start her professional career in January.

