Defender Mieke Schiemann was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, capping a milestone weekend for the Nittany Lion.

⚽️ WEEKLY AWARDS ⚽️ Mieke Schiemann of @PennStateWSOC is the #B1GWSOC Defensive Player of the Week!🔹 Had goal and assist in PSU's 2-0 win over #21 West Virginia on Aug. 25🔹 Scored match-winning goal Sunday at Monmouth in the 57th minute🔗 https://t.co/LiFtmmZyMb pic.twitter.com/GTb3SqHjpy

Schiemann was a key factor during Penn State's 2-0 weekend, but not in the way fans would expect.

The Berlin, Germany, native notched her first career goal and assist against No. 21 West Virginia. In her next match, Schiemann claimed the game-winning goal over Monmouth.

The sophomore was also named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week as well as the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week for her performances.