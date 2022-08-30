Penn State women's soccer vs. Northwestern, Schiemann (25)

Defender Mieke Schiemann (25) runs across the field with the ball during the Penn State women's soccer game against Northwestern at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in University Park, Pa. The Wildcats beat the Nittany Lions 2-1.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Defender Mieke Schiemann was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, capping a milestone weekend for the Nittany Lion.

Schiemann was a key factor during Penn State's 2-0 weekend, but not in the way fans would expect.

The Berlin, Germany, native notched her first career goal and assist against No. 21 West Virginia. In her next match, Schiemann claimed the game-winning goal over Monmouth.

The sophomore was also named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week as well as the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week for her performances.

