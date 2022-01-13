Penn State Women's Soccer vs. James Madison University, Kate Wiesner (6)

Defender Kate Wiesner (6) fights for control of the ball during the women's soccer game against James Madison University at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Penn State won 2-1.

Penn State defender Kate Wiesner was named to the United States’ U23 Women’s Youth National Training Camp on Thursday.

The junior from Monrovia, California, is one of only seven current collegiate athletes selected for the camp that will be held in Austin, Texas, from Jan. 23-28.

This is not the first time that Wiesner has been on the international level, though.

She recorded playing experience in multiple age groups and even competed in the U17 World Cup in Jordan.

Wiesner, who just finished her junior season, is one of six defenders that are listed on the roster.

