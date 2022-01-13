Penn State defender Kate Wiesner was named to the United States’ U23 Women’s Youth National Training Camp on Thursday.

The junior from Monrovia, California, is one of only seven current collegiate athletes selected for the camp that will be held in Austin, Texas, from Jan. 23-28.

Kate Wiesner is one of seven current college players called up to the U-23 Women's Youth National Team training camp happening this month in Austin, Texas.https://t.co/X6urv5AWkp#WeAre — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) January 13, 2022

This is not the first time that Wiesner has been on the international level, though.

She recorded playing experience in multiple age groups and even competed in the U17 World Cup in Jordan.

Wiesner, who just finished her junior season, is one of six defenders that are listed on the roster.

