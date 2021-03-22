Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Schlegel (34)
Forward Ally Schlegel (34) takes a shot at the net, scoring Penn State’s first goal during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Minnesota on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Golden Gophers 3-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State's pair of victories last week have earned two of its players recognition from the Big Ten for their performances.

Kat Asman was named Goalkeeper of the Week while forward Ally Schlegel received Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Asman played all 180 minutes of Penn State's 3-0 win over Minnesota Thursday and 4-1 victory against Michigan Sunday.

The shutout of the Golden Gophers was the redshirt sophomore's second of the season as she compiled four saves in the contest.

Against the Wolverines, Asman recorded a career-high seven saves, all in the game's second half.

She becomes the first Penn State goalkeeper to earn the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week award since its inception in 2018.

Schlegel earned the second Offensive Player of the Week award of her career as a result of her two first-half goals against Minnesota, followed by her 21st-minute goal that put the Nittany Lions ahead of Michigan.

The redshirt sophomore from Parker, Colorado is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

