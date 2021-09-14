Penn State's netminder has received some high recognition for her play this past week.

Redshirt junior Katherine Asman was awarded Big Ten women's soccer goalkeeper of the week for her performances in the blue and white's past two wins.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨 Katherine Asman of @PennStateWSOC is the #B1GWSoc Goalkeeper of the Week!⚽ Career-high 9 saves in 4-2 win at #3 Virginia, PSU's first vs. top-3 team since 2015⚽ Added 5 saves in shutout win over NC State🗞️ https://t.co/8csdi6bmL6 pic.twitter.com/a9yi5KaBiX — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) September 14, 2021

In the Nittany Lions' last two games, Asman recorded a shutout against NC State and set a career high with nine saves in the upset win over then No. 3 Virginia.

On the season, she has a total of three shutouts in just seven games.

Asman and the blue and white look to continue their two-game win streak as they begin Big Ten play against Rutgers on Sept. 19.

