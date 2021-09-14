Penn State women's soccer Big Ten title 2019

Penn State women's soccer celebrates on the field after winning its eighth Big Ten championship. Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics.

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State's netminder has received some high recognition for her play this past week.

Redshirt junior Katherine Asman was awarded Big Ten women's soccer goalkeeper of the week for her performances in the blue and white's past two wins.

In the Nittany Lions' last two games, Asman recorded a shutout against NC State and set a career high with nine saves in the upset win over then No. 3 Virginia.

On the season, she has a total of three shutouts in just seven games.

Asman and the blue and white look to continue their two-game win streak as they begin Big Ten play against Rutgers on Sept. 19.

