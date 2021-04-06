A streak has begun for one Penn State player.

Frankie Tagliaferri was awarded the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week Tuesday.

Your #B1GWSoc Offensive #PlayeroftheWeek is Frankie Tagliaferri of @PennStateWSOC 👏⚽ Had hand in all 6 of team's scores (two goals, four assists) in Nittany Lions’ 6-0 win over Maryland on April 3⚽ Tied her own #B1G record with 4 assists#B1G 📰 https://t.co/lgdP5kfMy9 pic.twitter.com/O6ha64LuPZ — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) April 6, 2021

This past week, the senior forward stuffed the stat sheet for Penn State as it turns its attention towards the Big Ten Tournament. Tagliaferri notched two goals and four assists in Penn State’s shutout win over Maryland.

The New Jersey native’s eight combined points in the single game are tied for sixth in Big Ten history and were the most for a Big Ten player since 2019.

