Women's soccer vs. Michigan State, Tagliaferri (19)
Midfielder/forward Frankie Tagliaferri (19) looks toward the play during the women’s soccer game against Michigan State at Jeffery Field on Sept. 22, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

A streak has begun for one Penn State player.

Frankie Tagliaferri was awarded the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week Tuesday.

This past week, the senior forward stuffed the stat sheet for Penn State as it turns its attention towards the Big Ten Tournament. Tagliaferri notched two goals and four assists in Penn State’s shutout win over Maryland.

The New Jersey native’s eight combined points in the single game are tied for sixth in Big Ten history and were the most for a Big Ten player since 2019.

