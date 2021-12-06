You have permission to edit this article.
Penn State women's soccer's former 5-star recruit announces transfer to Texas

Women's Soccer vs. Indiana

Forward Jilly Shimkin (8) takes a shot toward the Indiana goal during the Penn State women's soccer match against Indiana University on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Jeffrey Field. Penn State defeated Indiana 3-0.

 Regan Gross

With the 2021 season over and the transfer portal open, Penn State felt its first effects of the portal on Monday.

Texas announced it signed freshman midfielder Jilly Shimkin to the Austin-based program.

Shimkin started 15 matches for the blue and white, made 19 total appearances and provided three total assists for the Nittany Lions in her debut season.

The Rockville Centre, New York, native was rated as a 5-star recruit and ranked No. 7 in the nation according to Top Drawer Soccer’s IMG Academy rankings.

