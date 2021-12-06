Penn State women's soccer's former 5-star recruit announces transfer to Texas

With the 2021 season over and the transfer portal open, Penn State felt its first effects of the portal on Monday.

Texas announced it signed freshman midfielder Jilly Shimkin to the Austin-based program.

From Happy Valley ➡️ Forty AcresPlease welcome Penn State transfer @jillyshimkin to our Texas soccer family! 🤘🗞: https://t.co/ASpEICKuFa pic.twitter.com/TGlzMGHXyZ — Texas Soccer (@TexasSoccer) December 6, 2021

Shimkin started 15 matches for the blue and white, made 19 total appearances and provided three total assists for the Nittany Lions in her debut season.

The Rockville Centre, New York, native was rated as a 5-star recruit and ranked No. 7 in the nation according to Top Drawer Soccer’s IMG Academy rankings.

