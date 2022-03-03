Another Penn Stater will represent the U.S. on the U23 national team this month.

Junior midfielder Cori Dyke was one of three players added to the roster for the Thorns Preseason Tournament as replacements for other players who couldn't attend.

D Kirsten Pavlisko (FSU), M Cori Dyke (Penn State) and M Anna Haddock (Auburn) have been added to the #U23WYNT roster for the Thorns Preseason Tournament, as several previously named players could not attend. https://t.co/DZNE0rIw6f — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 3, 2022

Dyke will join her blue and white teammates Ally Schlegel, Payton Linnehan and Kate Weisner who were part of the original squad.

The tournament will run from March 5-11 at Providence Park in Portland.

