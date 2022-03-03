Penn State women's soccer vs. Purdue, Cori Dyke #5

Midfielder Cori Dyke (5) high-fives fans after Penn State women's soccer's win against Purdue at Jeffery Field, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Nittany Lions beat the Boilermakers 2-1.

 Ella Freda

Another Penn Stater will represent the U.S. on the U23 national team this month.

Junior midfielder Cori Dyke was one of three players added to the roster for the Thorns Preseason Tournament as replacements for other players who couldn't attend.

Dyke will join her blue and white teammates Ally Schlegel, Payton Linnehan and Kate Weisner who were part of the original squad.

The tournament will run from March 5-11 at Providence Park in Portland.

