Penn State's senior captains won't be going anywhere after the conclusion of the spring season.

Sam Coffey, Kerry Abello and Frankie Tagliaferri will all make use of the extra year of collegiate eligibility that was granted to all fall and winter sports athletes by the NCAA, per the program's Twitter page.

Guess whose back, back again. Excited to announce our three captains @AbelloKerry @frankiet01 and @sscofff will be returning for the fall season! pic.twitter.com/lQdr3I5p0A — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) March 26, 2021

The fall will be Coffey's third season with the Nittany Lions after the midfielder from Sleepy Hollow, New York, transferred to Penn State from Boston College in 2019.

She will enter her fifth season as the NCAA leader in points and assists among active players.

"Being a part of a program that bleeds excellence day in and day out has allowed me to grow in unimaginable ways—not only as a player, but more importantly: as a person," Coffey said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to announce that I will be returning to Happy Valley for one last season with the best soccer program in the country."

Through her four years with the Nittany Lions, Abello has shown her versatility, playing nearly every position with the exception of goalkeeper.

Currently at center back, the senior from Batavia, Illinois, should once again prove a valuable asset in her fifth and final season.

"I love this team and this school with my whole heart, and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish in 2021," Abello said in a statement.

Tagliaferri will enter her final season with the Nittany Lions having appeared in nearly every game of her collegiate career.

The attacking midfielder and Colts Neck, New Jersey, native's 82 appearances are the most among Penn State's current roster.

"I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to represent Penn State throughout my time here, and promise to continue doing so for the rest of my life," Tagliaferri said in a statement. "However, there are still goals and unfinished business left here for me at Penn State, which is why I'm excited to be returning for my last season with my Penn State family."

In January's NWSL Draft, Coffey was selected No. 12 overall by the Portland Thorns, while the Orlando Pride selected Abello with the No. 24 overall pick.

The clubs will hold each player's rights until the start of the 2022 preseason.

