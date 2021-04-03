Penn State made its Senior Day one to remember Saturday.

The blue and white turned its final game of the season into its highest-scoring game of the season, tallying a flurry of goals in a 6-0 victory over the winless Maryland Terrapins.

It didn’t take the Nittany Lions long to find themselves up on Maryland.

Payton Linnehan scored an audacious chip over Terrapins goalkeeper Kennedy Tolson only 123 seconds into the game.

The blue and white pressed furiously against a hapless Maryland defense. Frankie Tagliaferri made the game 2-0 after nicking the ball from a Terrapin defender and finding herself alone with the keeper.

Penn State started to run rampant as Rachel Wasserman created a three-goal deficit in only the 17th minute of the match with the assist being given to Linnehan.

Already three goals down, Maryland was forced to sub out its starings keeper, Kennedy Tolson, for backup Krista Varrichione in the 24 minutes into the first half.

The remainder of the first half was played by the reserve players as the likes of Elle Kershner, Angela Aguero and Kristin Schnurr saw considerable minutes and considerable chances

The second half saw the same downpour of early goals for Penn State.

Ally Schlegel got in on the goals as she put away two goals in a span of six minutes. In between the quick Schelgel brace, Tagliaferri scored her second of the day in the 51st minute.

With the win virtually secured, coach Erica Dambach was able to take off a majority of her starting lineup, including her keeper Kat Asman, with 35 minutes left in the game.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s lopsided win in its regular-season finale.

Domination from the first whistle

Maryland started the opening minutes with a promising full press against Penn State on Senior Day.

But that early pressure quickly subsided as the Nittany Lions exerted their dominance with Linnehan’s long-range lob that caught Tolson well off her line.

From there, Tagliaferri and Wasserman’s goals put the game well beyond the reach of the Terps, who had only scored six goals going into Saturday’s contest.

After nine minutes and seven seconds to start the second half, the Nittany Lions doubled their lead to 6-0 as Maryland looked resigned to a winless season from the referee’s first whistle.

Schnurr makes her final regular-season appearance

The fifth-year Schnurr was the only Nittany Lion to be recognized on Senior Day as Coffey, Abello and Tagliaferri have agreed to return to Penn State in the fall.

Despite it being her final regular-season match, Schnurr was not included in the starting lineup for her send off.

The former Big Ten regular-season top scorer was brought into the game in the 24th minute of the match after the blue and white had scored three over the Terrapins.

Schnurr had an assist on Tagliaferri’s second goal, but was unable to score despite two clear-cut chances to mark the occasion.

Tagliaferri and Coffey duel for top assister

To start the game, Coffey sat at the top of the assists chart for the Big Ten with Tagliaferri sitting two tallies behind her midfield teammate.

Tagliaferri managed to notch two assists in the first half and looked to tie Coffey, the Portland Thorns draftee.

Coffey separated herself at the top of the standings by playing Tagliaferri in on goal in the 51st minute.

By scoring, Tagliaferri gave Coffey her eighth assist of the season and may have secured Coffey as the top assist-maker in the Big Ten.

