It took true-freshman forward Amelia White just one week to earn her first collegiate accolade.

White was awarded the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, along with Purdue's Naomi Splittorff.

Ranked as No. 2 recruit in the class of 2022 by Top Drawer Soccer, White notched two assists in as many matches for Penn State this year.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native has played an average of 51 minutes per match and is tied for the team lead with two assists.

