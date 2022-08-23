Women's Soccer vs. Indiana

After having the ball passed back to her, forward Ellie Kershner (24) scores the first goal of the game during the Penn State women's soccer match against Indiana University on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Jeffrey Field. Penn State defeated Indiana 3-0.

 Regan Gross

It took true-freshman forward Amelia White just one week to earn her first collegiate accolade.

White was awarded the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, along with Purdue's Naomi Splittorff.

Ranked as No. 2 recruit in the class of 2022 by Top Drawer Soccer, White notched two assists in as many matches for Penn State this year.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native has played an average of 51 minutes per match and is tied for the team lead with two assists.

