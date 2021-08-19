Women's soccer vs. Oklahoma State, Schlegel (34)

Midfielder Ally Schlegel (34) points to a teammate during the women's soccer game against Oklahoma State at Jeffery Field on Sept. 12, 2019. No. 8 Nittany Lions fell to the Cowgirls in second overtime, 2-1.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State forward Ally Schlegel and midfielder Sam Coffey have been named to the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is awarded annually to the top male and female soccer players in the country.

Schlegel was a semifinalist for the award in 2020 and Coffey was a semifinalist in 2018.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.