Penn State forward Ally Schlegel and midfielder Sam Coffey have been named to the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is awarded annually to the top male and female soccer players in the country.

Both @allyschlegel34 and @sscofff have been named to the @HermannTrophy watch list. Schlegs was a semifinalist last season and Sam was a semifinalist in 2018. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/eaGHuI5fKj — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 19, 2021

Schlegel was a semifinalist for the award in 2020 and Coffey was a semifinalist in 2018.

