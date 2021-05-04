Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Schlegel (34)
Forward Ally Schlegel (34) celebrates after scoring Penn State’s first goal during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Minnesota on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Golden Gophers 3-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Before the season comes to a close, Penn State was notified it has a semifinalist for one of the most prestigious awards in college soccer on its roster.

Redshirt sophomore Ally Schlegel is a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann trophy, which is given to the best male and women's player in collegiate soccer.

Schlegel leads the Nittany Lions in goals on the season with 11, and she also holds the title for most points on the team with 28.

Not only is she a MAC Hermann trophy semifinalist, but Schlegel was named Big Ten Forward of the Year at the conclusion of the conference season.

Schlegel and the blue and white will look to continue their NCAA run as they take on Florida State on May 5.

